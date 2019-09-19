Destination Wealth Management Has Upped Stake in Intel (INTC) by $2.59 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Its Saia (SAIA) Holding by $307,328; Market Valuation Rose

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 265.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 55,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 75,819 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 20,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 13.05 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 4,802 shares as the company's stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 32,812 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 37,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.85. About 214,454 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $32.38M for 19.17 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Saia Names Holzgrefe President and COO Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire" on January 04, 2019

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 147,915 shares to 322,915 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Pacific Financial Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 90,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Cb Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq" on August 09, 2019