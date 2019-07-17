Destination Wealth Management Has Upped Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding; Arrowpoint Asset Management Upped Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Holding

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) stake by 18.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 551,105 shares as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI)’s stock declined 26.23%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 3.53 million shares with $37.76 million value, up from 2.98 million last quarter. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $880.03 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 660,946 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 51.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Corporate Governance Enhancements and Board Changes; 07/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on March 13th; 23/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Poziotinib Data in Nature Medicine; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA PACT FOR METHODS OF USE OF POZIOTINIB; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data Studying Poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Nominates Dr. Bernice Welles to Boar; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS BOOSTS 2018 REVENUE FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY OF ROLONTIS; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA LICENSING PACT W/ UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 23c

Destination Wealth Management increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 22.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management acquired 73,068 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 402,755 shares with $27.61 million value, up from 329,687 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $63.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 3.10 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Jefferies initiated the shares of SPPI in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SPPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.01% or 28,411 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 147,198 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 6,902 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 297,810 shares. Pnc Services Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech holds 0% or 21,150 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 148,478 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 4,975 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) or 92,482 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 68,580 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Serv Automobile Association reported 13,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Domo Inc stake by 1.12 million shares to 348,177 valued at $14.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 476,200 shares. Guardant Health Inc was reduced too.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $166,550 activity. On Tuesday, January 22 Vyas Dolatrai sold $63,826 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) or 6,010 shares. 10,499 shares were sold by Riga Thomas J, worth $109,578 on Wednesday, January 16. $27,541 worth of stock was sold by McGahan Keith M on Thursday, February 7. On Wednesday, January 16 GUSTAFSON KURT A sold $33,471 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) or 3,207 shares. MAIDA ANTHONY E III also sold $75,183 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares. $53,135 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was sold by Turgeon Joseph W. on Wednesday, January 16.

More notable recent Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spectrum: Still Opportunistic But Laser Focused – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RBC softens view on Endo in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) Announces Elizabeth Czerepak to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity. 5,780 shares were sold by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $372,590.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Bond market on verge of tripping a signal that could lead to sharp sell-off – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $68 target. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $62 target. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 29. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 12.