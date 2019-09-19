Destination Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Share Price Declined; Wetherby Asset Management Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 66.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 205,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 103,610 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, down from 309,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 6.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 154,912 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.66M, up from 148,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,568 shares to 21,997 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,783 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.81 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 22,938 shares to 740,350 shares, valued at $57.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 55,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).