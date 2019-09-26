Destination Wealth Management Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Holding; Westwood Holdings Group Has Decreased Conmed (CNMD) Holding By $3.46 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Conmed Corp (CNMD) stake by 10.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 40,732 shares as Conmed Corp (CNMD)’s stock rose 9.52%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 354,247 shares with $30.31M value, down from 394,979 last quarter. Conmed Corp now has $2.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $97.88. About 202,893 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 10/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 22/04/2018 - DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 20/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Destination Wealth Management decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 7.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management analyzed 10,138 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)'s stock rose 9.46%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 128,129 shares with $33.89M value, down from 138,267 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $276.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $272.75. About 4.01M shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 21.74% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.46 per share. CNMD’s profit will be $15.84 million for 43.70 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by CONMED Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) stake by 2.02 million shares to 2.06 million valued at $126.78 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 51,671 shares and now owns 356,036 shares. Rlj Lodging Trust was raised too.

More notable recent CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Conmed (CNMD) Names LaVerne Council and Barbara Schwarzentraub to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: NewLink Genetics Rallies, Breakthrough Designation For Roche, IGM Biosciences Debuts – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Consider Betting on CONMED Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About CONMED Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CNMD) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CONMED has $11000 highest and $92 lowest target. $100.33’s average target is 2.50% above currents $97.88 stock price. CONMED had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CNMD shares while 64 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 20.13% less from 38.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Destination Wealth Management increased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 22,430 shares to 480,787 valued at $31.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 2,152 shares and now owns 83,030 shares. Ishares Tr (ISTB) was raised too.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: Mastercard Announces New Blockchain Payment System, Square Hires More Bitcoin Developers – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard’s Fundamentals Sustain Its Price Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Vast Opportunities Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $302.27’s average target is 10.82% above currents $272.75 stock price. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $30500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 16 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 13 report.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $2.20M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.