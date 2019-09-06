Destination Wealth Management Has Trimmed Costco Whsl New (COST) Position; Shorts at Otelco (OTEL) Lowered By 60%

Destination Wealth Management decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management sold 2,009 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 126,421 shares with $30.61 million value, down from 128,430 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $130.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $296.97. About 1.58M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) had a decrease of 60% in short interest. OTEL’s SI was 2,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 60% from 7,000 shares previously. With 9,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL)’s short sellers to cover OTEL’s short positions. The SI to Otelco Inc’s float is 0.14%. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 754 shares traded. Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) has declined 2.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEL News: 05/03/2018 – OTELCO – CHANGE IN FEDERAL INCOME TAX LAW HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES, PRODUCING TAX BENEFIT OF $9.3 MLN FOR QTR; 05/03/2018 – Otelco 4Q Rev $16.8M; 05/03/2018 Otelco 4Q EPS $2.14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Otelco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTEL); 08/05/2018 – Otelco 1Q EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – Otelco 1Q Rev $16.7M; 05/03/2018 – OTELCO INC QTRLY SHR $2.14; 05/03/2018 – Otelco 4Q Net $7.38M; 08/05/2018 – OTELCO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.58

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company has market cap of $39.52 million. Otelco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It has a 4.66 P/E ratio. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

Investors sentiment increased to 6.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 5.30, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Otelco Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 752,594 shares or 90.08% more from 395,937 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America De reported 153 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL). Blackrock Inc holds 8,035 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL). Northern Corporation reported 0% in Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0% invested in Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 59 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 658 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc owns 1,400 shares. Yacktman Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 34,031 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc stated it has 21,452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Company reported 15,044 shares. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL).

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -12.05% below currents $296.97 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $24100 target in Friday, May 31 report. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 8. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Buy” rating and $255 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Tru Investment has invested 1.39% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc reported 8,776 shares. Amer Research reported 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,674 shares. Albion Fincl Gru Ut reported 34,179 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Mairs & Power Incorporated reported 3,453 shares. 3.81 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt. 58,913 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 954,075 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Natixis stated it has 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 850 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares reported 46,705 shares. Jag Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,020 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 461 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.65% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.34 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, April 1.