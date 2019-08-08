Destination Wealth Management Has Trimmed Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding; Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Owens Ill (OI) Position By $810,000

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Owens Ill Inc (OI) stake by 8.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as Owens Ill Inc (OI)’s stock declined 13.29%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 476,200 shares with $9.04 million value, down from 521,200 last quarter. Owens Ill Inc now has $1.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 40,931 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

Destination Wealth Management decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management sold 7,661 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 94,493 shares with $4.43M value, down from 102,154 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $226.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 730,792 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. $60,766 worth of stock was bought by HELLMAN PETER S on Monday, August 5. On Monday, August 5 Williams Carol A bought $122,110 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 10,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens-Illinois had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. HSBC downgraded the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained the shares of KO in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.68 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.