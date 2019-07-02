Destination Wealth Management Has Raised Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) as Shares Declined; South State Increased Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 23,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,559 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 193,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 2.73 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ; 04/04/2018 – Tealium’s Digital Velocity Conference Goes Global, Kick-Starting in New York; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Rev EUR46.57B; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 24/04/2018 – Finalists for 10th Annual Vodafone Americas Foundation Wireless Innovation Project Revealed; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Expects Organic Adjusted Ebitda Growth of 1%-5% in FY 2019

South State Corp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 3,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 23,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.69. About 2.41 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,481 shares to 114,974 shares, valued at $21.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eni Spa Spons Adr (NYSE:E) by 9,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,499 shares, and cut its stake in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 147,680 shares to 57,732 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 3,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,545 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).