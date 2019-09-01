Destination Wealth Management Has Raised By $646,947 Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 24.45% above currents $13.66 stock price. Hanesbrands had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. See Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Destination Wealth Management increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management acquired 3,423 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 273,298 shares with $51.91M value, up from 269,875 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $926.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT

It closed at $13.66 lastly. It is down 26.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HanesBrands Announces Webcast of Management Remarks at Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald also bought $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Wednesday, August 7. Hytinen Barry also bought $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold Hanesbrands Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell National Bank has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 93 shares. Atria Limited Liability reported 11,617 shares. Bancshares Of The West has 15,369 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 11,614 shares. 21,049 are held by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability. Stifel Financial reported 651,455 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 18,652 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.02% or 25,340 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 15,833 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset owns 31,629 shares. 1.29M were reported by Citadel Advsr. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.02% or 4.36 million shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 40,118 shares. Gsa Llp stated it has 15,802 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.90 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It has a 8.82 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell reported 87,486 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 89,400 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fayerweather Charles holds 4.29% or 14,513 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Lc accumulated 18,884 shares. Puzo Michael J has 50,137 shares. Eidelman Virant holds 2.66% or 19,940 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,282 shares. Clarkston reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.53M shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp reported 530,708 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.42% or 242,735 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Rech & Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,100 shares.

Destination Wealth Management decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 10,517 shares to 416,654 valued at $65.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 16,408 shares and now owns 474,342 shares. Ishares Tr (IGM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.