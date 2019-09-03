Destination Wealth Management Has Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Holding By $1.08 Million; Universal (UVV) Has 1.52 Sentiment

Universal Corp (UVV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 88 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 58 decreased and sold their positions in Universal Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 20.26 million shares, down from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Universal Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 47 Increased: 64 New Position: 24.

More notable recent Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Calculating The Fair Value Of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why We're Not Impressed By Universal Corporation's (NYSE:UVV) 9.6% ROCE – Yahoo Finance" published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Universal Corp.: A 49-Year Dividend Aristocrat Yielding 5.8%, But I'll Stay Away – Seeking Alpha" on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Universal Corporation (UVV) CEO George Freeman on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "How Many Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 76,178 shares traded. Universal Corporation (UVV) has declined 11.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500.

Universal Corporation engages in leaf tobacco business worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. It has a 13.66 P/E ratio. The firm processes and sells flue-cured and burley tobaccos, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation for 149,629 shares. Brandywine Trust Co owns 14,907 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.58% invested in the company for 368,700 shares. The Georgia-based Benedict Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,578 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool" published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha" published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 04, 2019.