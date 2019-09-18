Destination Wealth Management Has Lowered By $826,308 Its Aflac (AFL) Holding; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Raised By $7.18 Million Its Sientra (SIEN) Holding

Destination Wealth Management decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 2.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management sold 15,302 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 508,684 shares with $27.88M value, down from 523,986 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $38.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 2.38 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Sientra Inc (SIEN) stake by 1355.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp acquired 1.20M shares as Sientra Inc (SIEN)’s stock declined 27.55%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 1.29 million shares with $7.92M value, up from 88,373 last quarter. Sientra Inc now has $342.08 million valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 336,336 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold SIEN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blackstone Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 332,205 shares. 752,289 are held by United Service Automobile Association. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 31,100 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 485,455 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks has 0.01% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). First Manhattan stated it has 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 1.78M shares. Cannell Cap Lc, a Wyoming-based fund reported 686,764 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 997,875 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.01% or 49,678 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 22,781 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sientra has $26 highest and $800 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 152.16% above currents $6.94 stock price. Sientra had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by Sullivan Keith J. Shares for $50,002 were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C. 17,391 Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares with value of $99,998 were bought by Little Paul Sean.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Sientra, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sientra Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Sientra, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sientra (SIEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 204,984 shares to 86,297 valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Avedro Inc stake by 84,047 shares and now owns 357,942 shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 154,256 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0.13% or 5,043 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,067 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 9,376 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com reported 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 310 shares. 2,228 were reported by Oakworth Cap Incorporated. Hartline Inv Corp invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Scotia Capital owns 9,588 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management has invested 0.34% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Co Nj has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 10,800 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 4,366 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 278,400 shares. Sigma Planning reported 20,592 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc reported 5,606 shares.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on Behalf of Aflac Stockholders and Encourages Aflac Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 2.02% above currents $52.44 stock price. Aflac had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 22. Raymond James downgraded Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Monday, July 29 to “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Friday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James.

Destination Wealth Management increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 2,368 shares to 451,428 valued at $133.06 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 407 shares and now owns 1,877 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.