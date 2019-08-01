Destination Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) as Stock Price Declined; Alpine Investment Management Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) Lifted by $57.37 Million as Shares Rose

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 13,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 309,027 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90M, up from 295,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 6.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 10374.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 6.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 6.44 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.51M, up from 61,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.93. About 149,115 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,246 shares to 247,577 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,267 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Horizon Invests Ltd invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 25,610 are held by L & S Advsr Incorporated. Raymond James Inc holds 0.55% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 470,245 shares. Eastern Bankshares holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 28,607 shares. 6.42M are owned by Lsv Asset. Dorsey Whitney Tru Comm Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 13,739 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Llc holds 7,935 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Co reported 2,824 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sabal Tru Communications stated it has 14,321 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Summit Gru Lc holds 11,300 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 10,750 are held by Perkins Capital Mngmt Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services holds 0% or 17,753 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Shine Inv Advisory invested in 0.05% or 997 shares. 79,818 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 6,183 are held by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 426,500 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Lpl Ltd Liability holds 2,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 3,015 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 8,022 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Company accumulated 0% or 3,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 5,577 shares. Forward Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Rmb Capital Ltd Liability invested in 5,240 shares. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.08% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).