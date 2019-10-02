Destination Wealth Management Has Lifted Its At&T (T) Position; Valhi (VHI) SI Decreased By 10.72%

Valhi Inc (NYSE:VHI) had a decrease of 10.72% in short interest. VHI’s SI was 727,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 10.72% from 815,300 shares previously. With 207,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Valhi Inc (NYSE:VHI)’s short sellers to cover VHI’s short positions. The SI to Valhi Inc’s float is 3.21%. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 44,727 shares traded. Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) has declined 58.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VHI News: 09/05/2018 – VALHI INC VHI.N – QTRLY NET SALES $430.4 MLN VS $369.8 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valhi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VHI); 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDERS 26C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Valhi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 VALHI 4Q EPS 41C; 15/03/2018 – VALHI INC QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $ 495.9 MLN VS $ 390.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q EPS 15C; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q EPS 26c; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Net $107.8M; 25/04/2018 – Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President

Destination Wealth Management increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 2.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management acquired 10,126 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 449,035 shares with $15.05 million value, up from 438,909 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $273.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 22.87M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Valhi, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 11.35 million shares or 2.64% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Kahn Brothers Group De holds 10,368 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 68,767 shares in its portfolio. Greenbrier Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 344,790 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 0% in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Chicago Equity owns 256,950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 29,100 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. 1.67M are held by Blackrock. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs stated it has 1,474 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P has invested 0% in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Invesco owns 0% invested in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) for 75,011 shares. Dupont Management invested in 16,000 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 21,866 shares.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $621.13 million. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments , which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It has a 3.45 P/E ratio. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family invested in 0.13% or 9,645 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 3.40M shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Td Capital Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 4,997 shares in its portfolio. Botty stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 44,512 were reported by Davis R M. New Vernon Invest Limited Co holds 0.97% or 14,700 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 70,277 shares. Sg Americas Limited holds 1.99M shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 16,396 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Lathrop Management holds 17,980 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Blume Management Incorporated reported 6,696 shares. Sns Financial Group Inc Limited Company owns 15,409 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 40,246 were reported by Rmb Mngmt Limited Company. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 144,347 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny invested in 0.03% or 8,362 shares.

Destination Wealth Management decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 7,320 shares to 1,271 valued at $53,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 215,521 shares and now owns 1,038 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -0.03% below currents $37.41 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, September 18. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Citigroup.