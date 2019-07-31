Destination Wealth Management Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Brunswick (BC) Sentiment Is 0.94

Destination Wealth Management increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 9.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management acquired 31,058 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 349,963 shares with $28.28M value, up from 318,905 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $314.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 12.10 million shares traded or 18.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation

Brunswick Corp (BC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 125 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 133 decreased and sold holdings in Brunswick Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 75.69 million shares, down from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Brunswick Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 96 Increased: 89 New Position: 36.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First In has 31,634 shares. Dodge Cox holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 123,711 shares. Davis R M invested in 453,602 shares. First State Bank invested in 0.69% or 119,019 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.4% or 11.45 million shares. Old Republic Intll holds 2.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1.22 million shares. Natixis holds 25,669 shares. Boston Prns holds 0% or 6,356 shares in its portfolio. Vista Prtn Inc holds 0.06% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio. Burney Co reported 176,058 shares. Swedbank has 0.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Washington Cap Management holds 2.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 22,925 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 5,538 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group reported 15,133 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 1.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Destination Wealth Management decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 10,517 shares to 416,654 valued at $65.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 1,841 shares and now owns 12,703 shares. Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.28 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 27.91 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $87.08M for 12.29 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 1.94M shares traded or 44.77% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (BC) has declined 18.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%