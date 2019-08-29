Destination Wealth Management Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position By $2.48 Million; Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Shorts Up By 86.92%

Destination Wealth Management increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 9.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management acquired 31,058 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 349,963 shares with $28.28 million value, up from 318,905 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $286.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 9.03 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nottingham Advsr has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated reported 120,600 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,340 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited stated it has 100,808 shares. Advisor Ltd reported 0.73% stake. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,703 shares. Portland Lc owns 32,270 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 225,577 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 85,774 shares. E&G Advisors LP stated it has 0.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department reported 137,038 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.15% or 108,594 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Management Lc reported 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Df Dent & Inc accumulated 0.04% or 26,487 shares.

Destination Wealth Management decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 2,281 shares to 1,203 valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 2,009 shares and now owns 126,421 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 25.59% above currents $67.68 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

