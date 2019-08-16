Destination Wealth Management Has Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Position by $381,860 as Share Value Rose; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped Its Stake in Nike (NKE) by $12.40 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 147,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.23 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 6.57M shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management analyzed 3,130 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 40,830 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, down from 43,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $182.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $130.72. About 3.63M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at "Get Ready Fest™": Feeding Philadelp; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bankshares has 1.5% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19,865 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Management Or holds 2.16% or 54,665 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Co Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,356 shares. Evergreen Limited Com holds 19,511 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.16M shares. Karpas Strategies Limited invested in 3,783 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Inspirion Wealth Advsr reported 2,185 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Spc Financial Inc has invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 14,272 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 1,150 shares. Capital Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 30,720 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 299 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 72,603 shares. 1,677 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,819 shares to 251,696 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 266,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 432,948 shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 1.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Inc Adv reported 52,781 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0.17% or 68,490 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested in 117,303 shares or 0.84% of the stock. 147,673 are held by Franklin Street Nc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has 202,748 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 43 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 488,550 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 1.5% or 44,799 shares. Hbk Invs LP reported 0.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Old Point Svcs N A has 7,700 shares. Chickasaw Capital Ltd holds 0.1% or 49,876 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Management Lc has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,676 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 435,162 shares to 574,221 shares, valued at $22.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 62,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,291 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).