Destination Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position in Aflac (AFL) as Stock Rose; Land & Buildings Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) by $13.24 Million

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 61,816 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 9,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 523,986 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20M, down from 533,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 1.20 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Computerworld Names Aflac to the 100 Best Places to Work in IT List for 2019 Insurer Ranked No. 39 Among Large Organizations – CSRwire.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.60 million for 11.36 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 371,800 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 1.53% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 1,953 shares. Choate Inv has 80,741 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.68% or 250,586 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.49% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.05% stake. 1,088 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors. 136,938 were reported by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Da Davidson Company holds 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 39,117 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Smead Capital Inc has invested 5.3% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Kanawha Capital Mngmt Llc owns 4,460 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 7.08% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 23,208 shares to 216,559 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 161,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED).

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QTS Realty Trust: This 7.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Awarded for Global Sustainability Leadership – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InterGlobix to Host Subsea Workshop at Cowen Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 74,200 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $29.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.16% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Driehaus Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 70,617 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 116,115 shares. Nomura Asset reported 91,030 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 43,167 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 1 shares. Granite Ltd invested 0.95% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 17,000 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge LP has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 260 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co invested 0.26% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Putnam Invests Limited invested in 84,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 248,213 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.