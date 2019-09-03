Destination Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $352,406 as Shares Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Bellecapital International LTD Has Lowered Holding by $642,095

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 7,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 94,493 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 102,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 3.87M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 12,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,613 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 109,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 10.32M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What to Expect When Cisco Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.64 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 31,000 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 95,635 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability Corporation owns 49,123 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Prns Limited Liability Company reported 4.86% stake. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.93% or 84,323 shares. Seabridge Advsrs Lc owns 2,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hourglass Lc reported 268,337 shares stake. 2.38M are held by Cincinnati. Korea Corporation invested in 4.49 million shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kcm Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.61% or 175,348 shares. Chase Investment Counsel reported 60,656 shares. Naples Limited Co, Florida-based fund reported 53,391 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Prudential Financial has 1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11.10 million shares.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15,322 shares to 19,833 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Ltd Liability invested 0.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 59,617 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs reported 87,082 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Cap holds 0.08% or 10,185 shares in its portfolio. Cap Intll Inc Ca accumulated 55,808 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP owns 42,934 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.07% or 17,689 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2,319 shares. Moreover, James Investment Rech Incorporated has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bislett Management Lc holds 4.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 150,000 shares. C World Group Hldg A S reported 7.98 million shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 33,956 shares. 30,763 are owned by Bsw Wealth Prtn. Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership has 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXP) by 6,019 shares to 107,804 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).