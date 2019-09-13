Destination Wealth Management Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $332,519; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Increased Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding by $80.76 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 48.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 524,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.35 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 1.16M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 7,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 466,609 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.21 million, down from 474,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 15.70 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 407 shares to 1,877 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 15.03 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG) by 500,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 80,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call).

