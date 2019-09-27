Destination Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $3.45 Million; American Century Companies Trimmed Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $2.19 Million; Stock Rose

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 99.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 215,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17,000, down from 216,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 2.50 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/05/2018 – News Today: Idea-Vodafone inch close towards merger; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD BHRI.NS – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL HAVE EQUAL RIGHTS IN THE COMBINED COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Telefonica, Vodafone, BT, Hutchison Win in UK Mobile Airwaves Auction -Ofcom; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 15.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc analyzed 19,036 shares as the company's stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 104,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07 million, down from 123,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $122.01. About 205,348 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 18 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 600 are held by Salem Inv Counselors. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 6,235 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 427,483 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory accumulated 9,004 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakworth Capital holds 900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). London Company Of Virginia has invested 0.3% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 6,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 41,236 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 338,394 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity reported 10,431 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CHDN’s profit will be $26.19 million for 46.22 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Churchill Downs Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.68% negative EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 696,878 shares to 13.99M shares, valued at $799.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT) by 40,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 43,944 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $140.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 15,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).