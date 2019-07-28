Destination Wealth Management Has Cut Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $367,224; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Value Rose While Victory Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $13.81 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 103,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 612,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.50 million, down from 716,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 540,841 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 3,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,028 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 55,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verisk Launches New Underwriting Solution for Cyber Insurance – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verisk Launches Its Innovative Sequel Product Suite in the US – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Beats Revenues – Yahoo Finance” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AIR Publishes Its Catastrophe Exposure Data Schema Publicly – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk to Acquire Rulebook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has 7,149 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 208,743 shares. Cookson Peirce And Inc accumulated 120,360 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 2.82% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 221,438 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 463 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 5,482 are owned by Tocqueville Asset L P. Harvey Invest Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.89% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 170,374 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Td Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Federated Investors Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 816,491 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co holds 92 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 31,810 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15,299 shares to 20,477 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 34.35 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million was sold by Matthew Price. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93 million on Tuesday, February 5. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of stock. 9,079 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 25,774 shares to 717,412 shares, valued at $55.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).