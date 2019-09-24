Destination Wealth Management Has Cut Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Stock Rose; Boeing Co Com (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $377,264

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 5,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 120,940 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.96M, down from 126,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $287.91. About 1.98 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,656 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 7,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 2.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Systems; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These St. Louisans rank on Fortune’s list of most powerful women in business – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Court Rulings Out Of Europe – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 55,709 shares to 63,979 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Luxembourg-based Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Livingston Grp Inc Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank owns 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,057 shares. Brave Asset Management invested in 0.68% or 3,331 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 545 are held by Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc. Fin Architects Inc holds 4,171 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Fincl Advisory Service Incorporated reported 3,371 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Proffitt & Goodson has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 103 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc has 105,867 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt holds 12,360 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx accumulated 0.23% or 1,840 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regions Finance owns 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45,775 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 3,895 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.45 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fact-Checking the Data Debate – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Compelling Reasons for Companies to Split Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DICK’S Sporting Gains From Robust Strategies Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla’s Production Efficiencies Put 25% Margins In Reach – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 7,464 shares to 493,794 shares, valued at $49.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 15,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).