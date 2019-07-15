Destination Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Share Value Rose; Littelfuse (LFUS) Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Raised Stake by $462,280

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,587 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 19,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $170.69. About 202,055 shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 5,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,696 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 245,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting on March 23; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 12/03/2018 – US security panel could refer Broadcom-Qualcomm bid to Trump for review; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $124,871 activity. 67 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares with value of $11,792 were bought by GRILLO ANTHONY. The insider Cole Matthew sold $31,178.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,303 shares to 367,674 shares, valued at $26.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Littelfuse to acquire IXYS Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Littelfuse (LFUS) – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2016. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,584 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Ltd accumulated 335,560 shares. Df Dent & Co Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 57,722 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Llc holds 1,613 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Los Angeles Management Equity holds 11,138 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 7,861 shares. Eagle Asset holds 309,026 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 358,036 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 1.3% or 97,938 shares. Cambridge Trust invested in 0.02% or 1,999 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Guardian Capital LP accumulated 1,660 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.68% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 32,982 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 344,260 were reported by Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability. Creative Planning invested in 0.04% or 213,945 shares. New Jersey-based Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 44,028 shares. Amg Funds Ltd reported 13,390 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,765 shares. Miracle Mile Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 50,738 shares. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability has 338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Co accumulated 147,200 shares. House Lc holds 0.63% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 102,238 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,167 shares. Peoples Fincl Service Corporation has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Natl Bank owns 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,949 shares. Primecap Management Ca owns 24.63M shares for 1.03% of their portfolio.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,841 shares to 12,703 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,267 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).