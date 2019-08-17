Destination Wealth Management Decreased Position in Oracle (ORCL) as Valuation Rose; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position Held by Thomas Story & Son Llc

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 10,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 482,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92 million, down from 493,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 6.62% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.52 million shares traded or 45.40% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 49,664 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Artisan Limited Partnership invested in 743,322 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 65,874 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Beddow holds 86,838 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 55,773 shares. Vr Advisory Service Ltd holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 7,880 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 846 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 172,844 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 14,474 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 335,064 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. oil prices tumble into bear market with 3.4% shellacking – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oil slides to 12-week lows on modest U.S. supply decline, higher production – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Roku, Inc. (ROKU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Turns Bullish On Cimarex Energy, Says Permian Development Not Fully Reflected In Share Price – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 73,068 shares to 402,755 shares, valued at $27.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 117,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).