Destination Wealth Management Decreased Mastercard (MA) Position; Landscape Capital Management Decreased Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Position By $348,336

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) stake by 54.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 4,248 shares as Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 3,584 shares with $295,000 value, down from 7,832 last quarter. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc now has $4.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $88.93. About 132,638 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 12/03/2018 – FITCH RATES SOUTHWEST GAS $300MM NOTES ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM

Destination Wealth Management decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 3.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management sold 4,592 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 138,267 shares with $32.56M value, down from 142,859 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $284.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.77. About 2.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Southwest Gas Holdings’s (NYSE:SWX) 69% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 6,120 shares to 16,030 valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 4,341 shares and now owns 6,774 shares. Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ny State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 77,315 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0.01% or 35,597 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 295,386 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha has 47,054 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Limited stated it has 10,753 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 0.53% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.04% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ashfield Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,736 shares. Matarin Mgmt Ltd has 104,464 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.15% or 13,455 shares. 1.68M were reported by State Street. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 3.38M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Luminus Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What We Know About Mastercard’s Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Destination Wealth Management increased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 34,858 shares to 458,357 valued at $29.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IXP) stake by 6,019 shares and now owns 107,804 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.62M. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap stated it has 277,102 shares. 408,630 were accumulated by Mawer Inv Management Limited. Moreover, Schwartz Investment Counsel has 1.96% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peapack Gladstone reported 2,127 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.77% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Essex Financial, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,751 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 65,555 shares. 594 are owned by Paragon Management Llc. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Com owns 2.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 36,163 shares. Toth Advisory holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,318 shares. Pictet Bancshares And Trust Limited holds 0.21% or 2,000 shares. 5,875 are owned by Permit Cap Llc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management invested in 0.32% or 144,500 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has 19,335 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp owns 11.76 million shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is -0.40% below currents $280.77 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $261 target in Monday, March 25 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.