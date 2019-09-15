Destination Wealth Management Decreased By $14.79 Million Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Noodles & Company (NDLS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Noodles & Co has $13 highest and $9.5 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 80.58% above currents $6.23 stock price. Noodles & Co had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. See Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) latest ratings:

Destination Wealth Management decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 66.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management sold 205,417 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 103,610 shares with $7.54 million value, down from 309,027 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $104.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 14.52% above currents $70.51 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Thursday, September 12. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets.

Destination Wealth Management increased Ishares Tr stake by 8,312 shares to 283,106 valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (STIP) stake by 7,464 shares and now owns 493,794 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock.

The stock increased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 244,898 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $285.01 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.

