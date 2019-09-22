Destination Wealth Management Cut Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $849,156; Marshfield Associates Has Lowered Its Holding in Yum! Brands (YUM) by $49.67 Million

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 451,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 1,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215,000, down from 453,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 3.30M shares traded or 120.20% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 10,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 237,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.97M, down from 247,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.18 million shares traded or 49.82% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37 million shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $90.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat – Beyond Meat Hits Menu at KFC, Shares Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Important Lessons The Leaders Of Disney, Comcast And Yum! Brands Learned In School – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Blume Capital Mngmt owns 40 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd reported 15,957 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 4,500 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il reported 2,073 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As holds 32,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burney stated it has 0.38% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 630 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 541,118 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.09% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 46,991 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc accumulated 5,659 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,856 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, North Star Mngmt has 0.18% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 14,282 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer Inc has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Tru holds 0.5% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 8,492 shares. Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kentucky Retirement Fund invested in 36,791 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.32% or 558,955 shares. Field And Main Bank owns 16,745 shares. The Illinois-based Dearborn Prns Lc has invested 0.48% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co reported 2,758 shares. Burns J W And Inc New York accumulated 42,809 shares. Family Firm Incorporated owns 4,309 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Estabrook Mgmt has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 10,927 shares. Pinebridge LP reported 214,428 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). United Cap Financial Advisers Llc has invested 0.37% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Capital Ww Investors reported 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.