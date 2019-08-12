Destination Wealth Management Cut By $486,178 Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding; Tandy Leather Factory Has 1.14 Sentiment

Tandy Leather Factory Inc (TLF) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 8 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 7 reduced and sold their holdings in Tandy Leather Factory Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.60 million shares, down from 4.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tandy Leather Factory Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Destination Wealth Management decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management analyzed 2,009 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)'s stock rose 14.09%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 126,421 shares with $30.61M value, down from 128,430 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $119.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $272.58.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 10.62% of its portfolio in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. for 2.86 million shares. Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 517,833 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 141,386 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 22,188 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,483 activity.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. The company has market cap of $50.12 million. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale Leathercraft, Retail Leathercraft, and International Leathercraft. It has a 33.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, and saddle and tack hardware.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.93 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

