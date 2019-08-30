Destination Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Visa (V); Blue Chip Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Target (TGT) as Stock Value Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 25,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 116,861 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, up from 90,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $108.92. About 562,211 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1424.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 61,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 66,115 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 4,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $181.31. About 331,023 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,246 shares to 247,577 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,028 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cryder Capital Llp holds 395,049 shares. 98,941 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Bar Harbor, a Maine-based fund reported 65,532 shares. L & S Advsr reported 53,762 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Timessquare Cap Management invested in 0.1% or 85,855 shares. First National Tru Company has invested 1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Harvey Investment Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 3,091 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New England Rech And Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,862 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 1.22M shares. B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt invested in 19,168 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 18,664 shares. Dsc Advisors LP accumulated 7,885 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Lc owns 2,700 shares. Bailard holds 69,668 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.