Destination Wealth Management Boosted Visa (V) Holding; Capital World Investors Trimmed Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holding

Destination Wealth Management increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1424.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Destination Wealth Management acquired 61,777 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Destination Wealth Management holds 66,115 shares with $10.33 million value, up from 4,338 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $402.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 5.12M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Capital World Investors decreased Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital World Investors sold 529,150 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Capital World Investors holds 17.73 million shares with $1.35 billion value, down from 18.26M last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Inc now has $52.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $92.85. About 1.60M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Capital World Investors increased Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Cl A stake by 385,335 shares to 1.18M valued at $19.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 22.61M shares and now owns 45.36 million shares. Workday Inc Cl A (NYSE:WDAY) was raised too.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NYSE parent to launch trading in bitcoin futures – New York Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange to buy ‘VIX for bonds’ index – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IntercontinentalExchange Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -3.88% below currents $92.85 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, July 5. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset North America, a New York-based fund reported 251,342 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability owns 88,972 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 52,776 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.18% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 637,704 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Banque Pictet And Cie has 16,702 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 74,297 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Com reported 167,406 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 133,578 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 5.62M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Cap Ltd Co has 0.6% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 56,800 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.2% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MORRISON DENISE M, worth $171,130.

Destination Wealth Management decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 2,281 shares to 1,203 valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 16,408 shares and now owns 474,342 shares. Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 4.91% above currents $179.74 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11. JP Morgan maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”.