Destination Wealth Management Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined; Hillenbrand (HI) Stock Value Declined While Guggenheim Capital Cut by $534,690 Its Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 98,557 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, down from 112,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 142,639 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 407 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 1,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1728.81. About 1.25 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company:; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windward Capital Management Communication Ca holds 6.53% or 27,648 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inv Advsr Lc owns 5,932 shares. Amp Capital Ltd reported 182,830 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 480 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 511,000 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Llc has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,692 shares. Peavine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Capital Investment Svcs Of America holds 1.33% or 4,779 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Gp holds 0.11% or 241 shares in its portfolio. California-based Guild Investment Inc has invested 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Oconnor Limited Com has 2,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt stated it has 6.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,239 are owned by Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Plancorp Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 215,521 shares to 1,038 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 9,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,094 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 7,590 shares to 44,823 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX) by 58,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold HI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 48.25 million shares or 0.64% more from 47.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 11,062 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management has 6,272 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Stifel Finance reported 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Verition Fund Mngmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,378 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs has invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 57,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 111 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Paradigm Management Incorporated Ny has invested 0.16% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Ifrah Fincl reported 10,545 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 7,907 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 62,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 19,789 shares or 0% of the stock. 98,557 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Com. Channing Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 966,725 shares.