Destination Wealth Management Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $2.48 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Upped Holding in Exxon (XOM) by $928,320 as Market Valuation Rose

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.42. About 9.04M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,281 shares to 1,203 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,986 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).