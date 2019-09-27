Destination Maternity (DEST) Reaches $0.40 Low on Sep, 27; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased By $4.51 Million Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Position

The stock of Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) reached all time low today, Sep, 27 and still has $0.39 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.40 share price. This indicates more downside for the $5.69M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.39 PT is reached, the company will be worth $170,700 less. The stock decreased 24.41% or $0.1292 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4. About 2.65M shares traded or 1227.55% up from the average. Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) has declined 80.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.90% the S&P500. Some Historical DEST News: 23/05/2018 – Dissident Group Wins Proxy Fight at Destination Maternity, According to Preliminary Results; 30/03/2018 – NATHAN MILLER – BELIEVES FUNDAMENTAL CHANGE NEEDED AT DESTINATION MATERNITY, ELECTION OF NOMINEES WILL BE FIRST OF MANY STEPS TOWARDS THAT CHANGE; 19/04/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY – INTERNAL REORGANIZATION & COST CUTTING INITIATIVE LATE IN FISCAL 2017 CONTRIBUTED $5.2 MLN REDUCTION IN SG&A FOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER- INTEND TO CONDUCT PROXY SOLICITATION TO ELECT NOMINEES TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD, APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 11/05/2018 – Destination Maternity: ISS Joins Glass Lewis in Recommending Stockholders Vote for Company Board Slate; 30/05/2018 – Marla A. Ryan Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Destination Maternity; 17/05/2018 – Destination Maternity Sends Letter to Stockholders Regarding Reasons to Vote FOR its Director Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card; 30/03/2018 – DEST HOLDER MILLER REQUESTS CO. USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD; 20/04/2018 – Destination Maternity Shareholders Miller and O’Malley, Citing Board Size Reduction, Reduce Their Slate to Four People; 14/05/2018 – Destination Maternity Urges Stockholders to Vote FOR its Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 12.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 73,925 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 535,625 shares with $32.73M value, down from 609,550 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 737,552 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. The company has market cap of $5.69 million. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 1,220 retail locations, including 515 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 705 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. It currently has negative earnings. It also operated 213 international franchised locations comprising 19 stand-alone stores in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel, and India; and 194 shop-in-shop locations in South Korea, Mexico, Israel, and India.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $135,460 activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider Mestre Pierre Andre Laurent Marie bought $135,460.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) stake by 14,220 shares to 18,910 valued at $20.60M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 404,500 shares and now owns 1.48M shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd was raised too.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.76M for 10.50 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.