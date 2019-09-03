Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Both Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) and Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.03 N/A -1.04 0.00 Guess’ Inc. 18 0.37 N/A 0.19 87.31

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Destination Maternity Corporation and Guess’ Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8% Guess’ Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Destination Maternity Corporation’s 0.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 72.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Guess’ Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Destination Maternity Corporation is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Guess’ Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Guess’ Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Destination Maternity Corporation and Guess’ Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination Maternity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Guess’ Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Guess’ Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 56.53% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Destination Maternity Corporation and Guess’ Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 78.2% respectively. 2.4% are Destination Maternity Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Guess’ Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75% Guess’ Inc. -1.92% 4.85% -18.32% -13.14% -24.68% -18.87%

For the past year Guess’ Inc. has weaker performance than Destination Maternity Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Guess’ Inc. beats Destination Maternity Corporation.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to manufacture and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kidsÂ’ and infantsÂ’ apparel, outerwear, swimwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of January 28, 2017, the company directly operated 945 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its licensees and distributors operated an additional 735 retail stores worldwide, as well as 192 smaller-sized licensee operated concessions. The company also offers its products through its retail Websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.