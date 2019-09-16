Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN)

We are comparing Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.03 N/A -1.04 0.00 Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 6 0.12 N/A -16.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Destination Maternity Corporation and Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8% Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 0.00% -55.6% -21.2%

Volatility and Risk

Destination Maternity Corporation has a 0.28 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Destination Maternity Corporation is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Francesca's Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44% of Destination Maternity Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.4% of Destination Maternity Corporation shares. Competitively, Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75% Francesca’s Holdings Corporation -2.19% -40.85% -60.02% -68.02% -96.74% -73.13%

For the past year Destination Maternity Corporation has stronger performance than Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

Summary

Destination Maternity Corporation beats Francesca’s Holdings Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The companyÂ’s apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Its accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 671 boutiques under the name francescaÂ’s in 48 states and the District of Columbia. The company also sells products through its Website at francescas.com. FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.