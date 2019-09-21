Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Contrasting side by side

Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) are two firms in the Apparel Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination Maternity Corporation 1 0.02 N/A -1.04 0.00 Nordstrom Inc. 36 0.32 N/A 3.06 10.81

In table 1 we can see Destination Maternity Corporation and Nordstrom Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8% Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 53.2% 6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.28 beta indicates that Destination Maternity Corporation is 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Nordstrom Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Destination Maternity Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Nordstrom Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Destination Maternity Corporation and Nordstrom Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination Maternity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Nordstrom Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Nordstrom Inc. is $42.4, which is potential 31.88% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Destination Maternity Corporation and Nordstrom Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 65.7%. Insiders owned 2.4% of Destination Maternity Corporation shares. Competitively, Nordstrom Inc. has 4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75% Nordstrom Inc. 10.29% 5.14% -17.94% -27.04% -36.92% -28.96%

For the past year Destination Maternity Corporation was more bearish than Nordstrom Inc.

Summary

Nordstrom Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Destination Maternity Corporation.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.