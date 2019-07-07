Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Apparel Stores company, Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Destination Maternity Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.43% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Destination Maternity Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.59% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Destination Maternity Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -41.20% -9.30% Industry Average 2.51% 17.96% 8.33%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Destination Maternity Corporation and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Destination Maternity Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 128.79M 5.13B 19.27

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Destination Maternity Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination Maternity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.75 3.47 2.83 2.38

The potential upside of the rivals is 59.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Destination Maternity Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination Maternity Corporation -6.94% -14.1% -34.53% -59.15% -24.44% -29.23% Industry Average 3.71% 5.23% 8.72% 13.86% 16.50% 21.19%

For the past year Destination Maternity Corporation had bearish trend while Destination Maternity Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Destination Maternity Corporation are 1.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Destination Maternity Corporation’s peers have 2.05 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Destination Maternity Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Destination Maternity Corporation has a beta of -0.03 and its 103.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Destination Maternity Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.85 which is 14.59% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Destination Maternity Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Destination Maternity Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.