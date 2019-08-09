Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST) and DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) Comparing side by side

Both Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) and DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) compete on a level playing field in the Apparel Stores industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.03 N/A -1.04 0.00 DSW Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Destination Maternity Corporation and DSW Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8% DSW Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Destination Maternity Corporation and DSW Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination Maternity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 DSW Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

Competitively DSW Inc. has a consensus target price of $27.6, with potential upside of 22.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44% of Destination Maternity Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of DSW Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Destination Maternity Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75% DSW Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DSW Inc. beats Destination Maternity Corporation.

DSW Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories. As of October 5, 2017, the company operated 513 stores in 43 states; dsw.com, an e-commerce site; and m.dsw.com, a mobile site, as well as supplied footwear to 351 leased locations in the United States. DSW Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.