Despegar.com Corp. (DESP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY)

Both Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) and Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) are each other’s competitor in the Lodging industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com Corp. 14 1.54 N/A 0.06 206.51 Extended Stay America Inc. 17 2.14 N/A 0.63 26.46

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Despegar.com Corp. and Extended Stay America Inc. Extended Stay America Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Despegar.com Corp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Despegar.com Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Despegar.com Corp. and Extended Stay America Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com Corp. 0.00% 1.8% 0.6% Extended Stay America Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.4% of Despegar.com Corp. shares and 0% of Extended Stay America Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 15.09% of Despegar.com Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Extended Stay America Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Despegar.com Corp. 0.62% -4.97% -10.89% -14.52% -39.88% 4.83% Extended Stay America Inc. 2.64% 0.12% -7.37% 0.06% -21.02% 7.87%

For the past year Despegar.com Corp. has weaker performance than Extended Stay America Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Extended Stay America Inc. beats Despegar.com Corp.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.