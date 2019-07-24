Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) Reaches $13.13 After 3.00% Down Move; Next Century Growth Investors Has Lifted Its Realpage (RP) Holding

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 20.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 18,257 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock rose 3.73%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 107,697 shares with $6.54 million value, up from 89,440 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $6.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.37. About 320,761 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million

The stock of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 255,333 shares traded. Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has declined 44.02% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DESP News: 24/04/2018 – Despegar.com Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Gross Bookings Up 21% Yr-over-Yr; 08/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM 4Q EPS 18C, EST. 14C; 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Rev $148.6M; 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $27.3M; 08/03/2018 – Despegar.com 4Q EPS 18c; 09/04/2018 – Despegar.com Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – FUND LED BY DESPEGAR.COM FOUNDERS BUYS 51% OF CASHONLINE.COM; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $909.07M company. It was reported on Jul, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $12.74 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DESP worth $27.27 million less.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity. Shares for $8.59 million were sold by Seren Capital – Ltd. on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 597,667 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd (Wy) stated it has 0.48% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Victory Mgmt owns 41,222 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated accumulated 61,834 shares. 67,200 were reported by Td Asset Inc. Piedmont Inc owns 5,208 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amp Limited reported 47,356 shares. Huntington Bancshares invested in 605 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Inc Ut reported 15,680 shares. 75,000 are held by Agf Invests Inc. Globeflex LP accumulated 0.05% or 3,614 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 359,000 shares. 178,118 were accumulated by Raymond James And. Millennium Mgmt Llc owns 663,042 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 38,496 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Tactile Systems Technology stake by 46,436 shares to 333,061 valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) stake by 91,243 shares and now owns 248,510 shares. Mimecast Ltd was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, February 26. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company has market cap of $909.07 million. The firm offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable clients to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It has a 195.97 P/E ratio. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products.

