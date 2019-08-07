Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Lodging company, Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Despegar.com Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.09% of Despegar.com Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Lodging companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Despegar.com Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com Corp. 0.00% 1.80% 0.60% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Despegar.com Corp. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com Corp. N/A 15 206.51 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Despegar.com Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Despegar.com Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.44 2.75 2.66

With consensus target price of $19.5, Despegar.com Corp. has a potential upside of 46.84%. The potential upside of the peers is 10.25%. Given Despegar.com Corp.’s competitors higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Despegar.com Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Despegar.com Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Despegar.com Corp. 0.62% -4.97% -10.89% -14.52% -39.88% 4.83% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Despegar.com Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Despegar.com Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Despegar.com Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. Despegar.com Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Despegar.com Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

Despegar.com Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Despegar.com Corp.’s competitors beat Despegar.com Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.