Desjardins Reports Gildan Activewear (GIL) Upgrade from “Hold”; 3 Analysts Covering Schroders plc (LON:SDR)

Among 5 analysts covering Schroders (LON:SDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schroders had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was downgraded by BNP Paribas on Monday, April 1 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Berenberg. Numis Securities maintained the shares of SDR in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Hold” rating. See Schroders plc (LON:SDR) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3175.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3250.00 New Target: GBX 3175.00 Unchanged

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3141.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3160.00 Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3000.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 3271.00 New Target: GBX 2860.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 3450.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 3155.00 Initiates Starts

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3955.00 New Target: GBX 3615.00 Maintain

Desjardins upped Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)‘s stock to a “Buy” rating from “Hold”. This rating change was revealed in a analysts report today.

Among 3 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear has $36 highest and $34 lowest target. $35’s average target is -10.69% below currents $39.19 stock price. Gildan Activewear had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 4 by Desjardins Securities. The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 773,644 shares traded or 70.85% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $8.10 billion. It operates in two divisions, Printwear and Branded Apparel. It has a 26.73 P/E ratio. The Printwear segment designs, makes, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 8.16 billion GBP. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It has a 16.64 P/E ratio. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Another recent and important Schroders plc (LON:SDR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Announces Quarterly Distribution – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.64, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Schroders plc shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 337,429 shares or 19.06% more from 283,421 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Schroders plc (LON:SDR). California Employees Retirement stated it has 129,500 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Schroders plc (LON:SDR) for 4,000 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 1,000 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schroders plc (LON:SDR). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Schroders plc (LON:SDR) for 2,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 1,400 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Schroders plc (LON:SDR) for 4,525 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,200 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Schroders plc (LON:SDR). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Schroders plc (LON:SDR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,009 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Schroders plc (LON:SDR) for 1 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schroders plc (LON:SDR).