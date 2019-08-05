Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Reaches $16.60 52-Week Low; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Sentiment Is 0.94

The stock of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.60 target or 6.00% below today’s $16.60 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.25B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $15.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $75.24M less. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 671,190 shares traded. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has declined 32.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.18% the S&P500.

Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 95 funds started new and increased holdings, while 101 sold and decreased equity positions in Boyd Gaming Corp. The funds in our database now have: 71.22 million shares, down from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Boyd Gaming Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 69 Increased: 58 New Position: 37.

The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 354,720 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 22.61 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Valinor Management L.P. holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation for 2.67 million shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 2.18 million shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lomas Capital Management Llc has 3.22% invested in the company for 1.10 million shares. The New York-based Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has invested 3.04% in the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 140,000 shares.

Analysts await Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DBI’s profit will be $37.02M for 8.47 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Designer Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.95% EPS growth.

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It operates through three divisions: The U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio.