Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Reaches $14.48 After 9.00% Up Move; Digi International (DGII) Has 2.14 Sentiment

Digi International Inc (DGII) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 79 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 37 cut down and sold their equity positions in Digi International Inc. The funds in our database now have: 22.73 million shares, up from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Digi International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 29 Increased: 48 New Position: 31.

The stock of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 542,672 shares traded. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has declined 32.18% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.18% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.09 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $15.78 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DBI worth $98.01 million more.

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It operates through three divisions: The U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Designer Brands has $2500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 69.20% above currents $14.48 stock price. Designer Brands had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 31 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, May 16.

North Run Capital Lp holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. for 590,000 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owns 130,000 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 1.31% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 96,337 shares.

The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 34,102 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (DGII) has declined 3.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.