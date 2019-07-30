Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) EPS Estimated At $0.49; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of USB in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, July 18. See U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $52.5000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $58 New Target: $62 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. DBI’s profit would be $36.86M giving it 9.41 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Designer Brands Inc.’s analysts see 13.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 568,011 shares traded. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has declined 16.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 2.95M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity. On Monday, February 4 GODRIDGE LESLIE V sold $758,956 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 14,737 shares.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $90.53 billion. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It has a 13.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business firms, and charitable organizations.

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It operates through three divisions: The U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Designer Brands had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Canaccord Genuity.