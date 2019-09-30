Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Apparel Stores company, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Designer Brands Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Designer Brands Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Designer Brands Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Designer Brands Inc. 385,275,689.22% -1.60% -0.80% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Designer Brands Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Designer Brands Inc. 61.49M 16 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Designer Brands Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Designer Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.44 2.11 2.58

The potential upside of the rivals is 79.31%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Designer Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Designer Brands Inc. 0.71% -3.31% -18.53% -32.4% -32.18% -25.59% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Designer Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Designer Brands Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Designer Brands Inc. are 1.5 and 0.4. Competitively, Designer Brands Inc.’s rivals have 1.43 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Designer Brands Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Designer Brands Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.21 shows that Designer Brands Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Designer Brands Inc.’s rivals are 11.57% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Dividends

Designer Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Designer Brands Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Designer Brands Inc.