Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). The two are both Apparel Stores companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Designer Brands Inc. 23 0.43 N/A -0.25 0.00 Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 28 1.29 N/A 1.29 21.02

Table 1 demonstrates Designer Brands Inc. and Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Designer Brands Inc. 0.00% -2.2% -1.4% Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.1%

Volatility & Risk

Designer Brands Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Designer Brands Inc. Its rival Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.4 respectively. Designer Brands Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Designer Brands Inc. and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Designer Brands Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Designer Brands Inc. has a 28.95% upside potential and an average target price of $24.5. Competitively Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $28, with potential downside of -20.99%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Designer Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Designer Brands Inc. and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.71% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Designer Brands Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Designer Brands Inc. -5.72% -11.48% -25.48% -25.43% -16.78% -17.25% Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -7.27% -13.03% -0.26% 7.91% 26.33% 59.48%

For the past year Designer Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Boot Barn Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. beats Designer Brands Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of June 6, 2017, it operated approximately 219 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.