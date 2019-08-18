Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Analysts See $0.49 EPS; Capital Southwest (CSWC)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Analysts expect Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. DBI’s profit would be $36.86 million giving it 7.62 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Designer Brands Inc.’s analysts see 13.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 1.04 million shares traded. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has declined 32.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.18% the S&P500.

Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 18 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 27 sold and decreased positions in Capital Southwest Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 7.45 million shares, down from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Capital Southwest Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 8 New Position: 10.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 7.02% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation for 1.41 million shares. Moab Capital Partners Llc owns 977,124 shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 2.69% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.61% in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 141,652 shares.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Capital Southwest (CSWC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Announces Financial Results for First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 and Announces Total Dividends of $0.50 Per Share for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital Southwest declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 62,165 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development firm specializing in credit and private equity investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $393.05 million. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, gas and oil exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. It has a 13.48 P/E ratio. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, early-stage financing, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations.

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It operates through three divisions: The U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio.

More notable recent Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts: Athletic Brands Aren’t Making Enough Products For Women – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Designer Brands: King Of Shoes Will Survive The ‘Retail Apocalypse’ And Is A Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Designer Brands has $2500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 64.10% above currents $14.93 stock price. Designer Brands had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Wedbush.