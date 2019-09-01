Designer Brands (DBI) to pay $0.25 on Oct 4, 2019; Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) SI Increased By 73.91%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) had an increase of 73.91% in short interest. PBYI’s SI was 6.84M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 73.91% from 3.93M shares previously. With 1.16M avg volume, 6 days are for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s short sellers to cover PBYI’s short positions. The SI to Puma Biotechnology Inc’s float is 20.98%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1.03 million shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin; 03/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC – DEAL FOR PINT PHARMA TO COMMERCIALIZE NERLYNX IN ARGENTINA, BRAZIL, CHILE, COLOMBIA, MEXICO AND REST OF LATIN AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% of Puma Biotechnology; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE: PUMA PUBLISHES PRELIM RESULTS FOR 1Q 2018, SLIGHTLY; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY REQUESTS REVIEW OF NEG OPINION ON NERATINIB; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PUMA (Paediatric osseoUs Marrow Assessment) (PUMA); 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 26/04/2018 – Kering Shareholders Vote to OK Puma Split; 02/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY – NCCN GUIDELINES INCLUDE NERLYNX IN COMBINATION WITH CAPECITABINE/ PACLITAXEL AS TREATMENT OPTIONS WITH BREAST CANCER BRAIN METASTASES; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Rev $66.5M

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) is expected to pay $0.25 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:DBI) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Designer Brands Inc’s current price of $16.49 translates into 1.52% yield. Designer Brands Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 6.39% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 2.85M shares traded or 89.60% up from the average. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has declined 32.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.18% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Designer Brands has $2500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 48.57% above currents $16.49 stock price. Designer Brands had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Friday, May 31. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”.

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: The U.S. It has a 24.58 P/E ratio. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. The company has market cap of $422.01 million. The Company’s drug candidates include PB272 ) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4.

