Designer Brands (DBI) to pay $0.25 on Oct 4, 2019; Duke Energy (holding Company (DUK) Shorts Up By 2.88%

Duke Energy Corporation (holding Company (NYSE:DUK) had an increase of 2.88% in short interest. DUK’s SI was 8.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.88% from 8.32 million shares previously. With 2.99 million avg volume, 3 days are for Duke Energy Corporation (holding Company (NYSE:DUK)’s short sellers to cover DUK’s short positions. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $93.67. About 2.62 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) is expected to pay $0.25 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:DBI) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Designer Brands Inc’s current price of $15.40 translates into 1.62% yield. Designer Brands Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 1.85M shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has declined 32.18% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.18% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Designer Brands has $2500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 59.09% above currents $15.4 stock price. Designer Brands had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2500 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 31.

More news for Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Green Growth Brands: A Big Leap Forward For American Cannabis – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “OTC Markets Group Welcomes Denmark Bancshares, Inc. to OTCQX – PRNewswire” and published on December 07, 2018 is yet another important article.

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It operates through three divisions: The U.S. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $67.92 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 20.72 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is -2.50% below currents $93.67 stock price. Duke Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.