Descartes Systems Grp/The (DSGX) Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed Stake by $528,619; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Polen Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10.19M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855.45M, down from 12.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.92. About 1.97M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Grp/The (DSGX) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 14,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 3.44 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.51 million, down from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Grp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 26,257 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 413,770 shares to 15.60 million shares, valued at $2.09 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 430,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.69% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zeke Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,010 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Nc owns 6,164 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 1.57% or 145,558 shares. 11,336 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Company. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 203,000 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,203 shares. 1,617 are held by Blue Chip Partners. Wade G W And invested in 0.06% or 8,055 shares. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 0.33% or 4,315 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Essex Financial Serv, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,231 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$88.69, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $15.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 191,876 shares to 2.92M shares, valued at $105.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 450,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.